80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU football game vs. UCLA narrows kick-off time

1 hour 10 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 6:44 PM September 09, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU's second home game of the 2024 season is in a seven day hold as they wait to determine an exact time and network for LSU vs. UCLA on September 21.

The Tigers will kick-off against the Bruins at either 2:30 or 3:15 CST on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network+.

The SEC says that a decision will be made at the completion of the Sept. 14 schedule of games.

LSU and UCLA's contest is up for grabs with two other games, Arkansas at Auburn and Vanderbilt at Missouri.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days