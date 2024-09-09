LSU football game vs. UCLA narrows kick-off time

BATON ROUGE - LSU's second home game of the 2024 season is in a seven day hold as they wait to determine an exact time and network for LSU vs. UCLA on September 21.

The Tigers will kick-off against the Bruins at either 2:30 or 3:15 CST on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network+.

The SEC says that a decision will be made at the completion of the Sept. 14 schedule of games.

LSU and UCLA's contest is up for grabs with two other games, Arkansas at Auburn and Vanderbilt at Missouri.