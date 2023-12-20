63°
LSU football gains 27 signees after Early Signing Day

Wednesday, December 20 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU football gained 27 recruits with no hiccups or flips after Early Signing Day opened Wednesday.

All 27 of LSU's commitments for the day signed their National Letter of Intent to go to the school. The class includes multiple top-100 recruits according to 247sports, including tight end Trey'Dez Green, safety Dashawn McBryde, and wide receivers Kylan Billiot and Jelani Watkins.

247sports ranks LSU's class as 11th in the country. Their class is not done yet; LSU is still pursuing talents that did not sign their letter of intent, such as five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley out of Acadiana High School.

