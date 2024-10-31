73°
LSU football coach's sons dress as Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. for Halloween
BATON ROUGE - The sons of LSU co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton showed their appreciation for star players on the 2023 LSU football team with their Halloween costumes.
Hankton shared children dressed as two of the wide receivers he coached, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., as well as Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Nabers and Daniels finished 2023 as First-Team All Americans. All three players were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hankton joined LSU's coaching staff in 2022 and coached both Nabers and Thomas as wide receiver coach.
Happy Halloween from your All-Americans! ???????? pic.twitter.com/HoBrohFzGj— Cortez Hankton Jr. (@Coach_Hankton) November 1, 2024
Image credit to Cortez Hankton.
