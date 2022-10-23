70°
LSU fans storm the field after huge upset of #7 Ole Miss

Sunday, October 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans did not hold back their excitement as thousands of people rushed the field to celebrate the team upsetting 7th ranked Ole Miss, 45-20.

This is LSU's first top 10 win under the Brian Kelly era.

