LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Citrus Bowl

1 hour 20 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, January 02 2023 Jan 2, 2023 January 02, 2023 7:54 PM January 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The overall vibe at The Shed on Burbank was a sense of pride after LSU's big win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.

Fans were relieved the Tigers were able to close out the season with a win.

“It was a shocker. I wasn't expecting that, I don't think anyone was. They came to play today and they brought Purdue behind the barn,” LSU fan Cliff Settoon said.

“We needed a good game after the last two games we played. Again, it gives us a lot of momentum going into next year and I think it’s probably the best game we played all year,” Frank Marcello said.

Another topic of conversation was Louisiana fan favorite, Drew Brees, helping coach Purdue. 

“We love Drew, I have a man crush on him. Drew, I love you. But he’s Tiger bait today baby! Tiger bait,” Settoon said. 

