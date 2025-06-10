93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU fans invited to send Tigers off to Omaha

1 hour 5 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 12:28 PM June 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans unable to travel to Omaha to cheer the Tigers on in the College World Series are invited to see the team off as they leave Wednesday morning. 

Fans are invited to show up around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday outside of Alex Box Stadium near Gate 1. Parking is available in the Hall of Fame lot on the third base side of the stadium. 

The team will depart for the airport around 9:30 a.m..

Trending News

The LSU Tigers will compete in the CWS for the 20th time and for the second time in three seasons. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days