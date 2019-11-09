LSU fans in Mississippi betting on the Tigers

Natchez - Natchez, Mississippi is 92 miles from Baton Rouge and 286 miles from Tuscaloosa, but it's where all the action is if you want to bet on the LSU-Alabama game.

Fans flocked the Magnolia Bluffs Casino hoping to cash in for the big game. With sports betting legal in both Louisiana and Mississippi, the casino is drawing fans from both sides.

"I'm betting the over," said LSU fan Jerry Beatty, "Because neither defense is that good this year. I think it's going to be 30-something, 30-something. Both offenses are going to be running up and down the field."

Officials say the casino will be packed with football fans before 11:30 A.M. with fans ready to put their money where their mouth is.