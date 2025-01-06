41°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU fans don sequins, blonde wigs to celebrate 'Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day' during Auburn win
BATON ROUGE — LSU fans donned their best sequins and blonde wigs to celebrate LSU's iconic women's basketball coach on "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day" during a win against Auburn over the weekend.
Men, women and children wore sparkly purple and gold blazers, boas and other flamboyant outfits fit for the national championship-winning coach at Sunday's 73-63 win over the Auburn Tigers.
Fans were highlighted during the SEC Network's broadcast of the game.
"Anything to bring people to a game," Mulkey told ESPN after the game.
LSU, now No. 6 in the country, are undefeated after the win over Auburn.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Visitation for former President Jimmy Carter begins after six-day state funeral
-
One dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning
-
Livingston Parish hit-and-run suspect in custody
-
Kids get free back-to-school haircuts ahead of their second semester
-
Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeks emergency fosters to protect dogs from freezing...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball beats Auburn
-
LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt,...
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational