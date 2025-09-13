LSU fan with autism searches for date to go to game with, goes viral

BATON ROUGE - An LSU fan with autism went viral after a post was made asking for a date to bring to an LSU game.

Cole Zachary is one of the biggest Tiger fans you'll meet, and this season, he told his aunt, Alicia Atwell, that his goal for this season was to finally bring a girl to an LSU game.

Atwell made a post on Facebook hoping friends of friends would know someone interested. It got over 2,000 likes, 3,500 shares and hundreds of comments.

"As soon as the post went out and as soon as it was shareable, like I did not expect it to get like so many shares," Zachary said. "I've already talked with some on getting dates arranged for like each game."

His family and friends were blown away by the support.

"I think it's beautiful," Brie Atwell, Zachary's cousin, said. "I think he's getting the representation that he deserves. I think, like he, as a member of the autistic community, they're all getting the representation that they deserve."

Zachary also wore a yellow shirt saying "Tiger with Autism" for the gold game against Florida. His family also celebrated at their tailgate by cooking a 15-pound gator.

"We do gators every year," Josh Atwell said. "Miller's Mart had one. People will buy like a quarter side of beef or you know a whole calf or whatever, we'll buy six or seven gators like that."