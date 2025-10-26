82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU falls out of AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Texas A&M

2 hours 5 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, October 26 2025 Oct 26, 2025 October 26, 2025 12:59 PM October 26, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU fell out of the ranks in the Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll after a loss to Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium. 

The Tigers dropped off the list completely as the Aggies stayed put at No. 3 following the 49-25 defeat.

Trending News

LSU has the week off and will not play on Saturday. The Tigers' next game will be against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days