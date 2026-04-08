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LSU falls in midweek matchup to Bethune-Cookman
BATON ROUGE - After winning five of their last six games, LSU baseball was upset by Bethune-Cookman 10-7 in a midweek matchup Tuesday night.
The game went back and forth until the Wildcats scored five in the top of the seventh. Those baserunners came from two hits, two hit by pitches, two walks and a fielding error by the Tigers.
LSU tried to respond late in the game. The Tigers loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half of the seventh, but Bethune-Cookman reliever Jean Zambrano came in and struck out three straight Tigers.
LSU stranded 15 baserunners in total while the Wildcats only stranded 8.
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The Tigers get back into SEC play when Jay Johnson and co. head to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss. Game one is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.
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