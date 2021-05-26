LSU faculty continue to push for mandatory COVID vaccinations

Demands are getting stronger in the debate over the COVID-19 vaccine at LSU.

"Since other vaccines are required, I think it would be smart to make the COVID vaccine required," said LSU student, Phoenix Tate.

LSU faculty want the shot required for students in the fall, and now campus executives are taking another look at whether it should be or even can be.

"I think it should be somebody's decision, but I do think it's really important to get your vaccine," said LSU student, Lauren Reedy.

As of this week, 77 percent of LSU employees are already vaccinated. However, faculty members are still pushing the university to require the vaccine as soon as the FDA gives it full approval.

"There's a significant question whether a public school can mandate a vaccination that's approved only on an emergency basis as opposed to an across-the-board basis," said Interim President Tom Galligan.

He encourages the vaccinations but says there will need to be a legal analysis.

"We are continuing to review the legal aspects of a mandatory vaccination, and we're also going to look at all the alternatives that were proposed. We're going to analyze those alternatives," said Galligan.

Galligan plans to make a recommendation to the board of supervisors. Faculty voted for LSU to create vaccine incentives, a universal mask mandate, and to restore social distancing measures. Much of these decisions could be up to the newly hired university president who starts in July.