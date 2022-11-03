LSU employee struck by car on campus Thursday afternoon, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - An LSU employee was reportedly hit by a car near the university's vet school late Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Skip Bertman Drive, just off River Road. Sources told WBRZ the person hit was taken to a hospital.

As of 6:30 p.m., authorities said the person was in stable condition.

This is a developing story.