East Baton Rouge Council on Aging tax renewal to be on June 27 ballot

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging will ask voters to renew its property tax in June after state officials approved the measure Thursday.

The Louisiana State Bond Commission approved EBRCOA's proposal to appear on the June 27 ballot. The measure calls for renewing the existing 2.0 mills dedicated tax that supports services for seniors across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Voters originally approved the dedicated millage in 2016, establishing a stable funding source that has allowed the council to expand and sustain programs for seniors, including nutritional services, housing, transportation, wellness initiatives and caregiver support.

"This is about honoring a promise we made to our seniors and to our community," said EBRCOA CEO Tasha Clark-Amar. "By renewing this millage, our community has the opportunity to sustain that progress, safeguard essential services and reaffirm a shared commitment to dignity, independence and quality of life for every senior we serve."