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LSU gymnastics sits in second place halfway through NCAA Semifinal
FORT WORTH, Tx. - LSU gymnastics keeps their eyes on a championship alive as they try to survive and advance in Session I of the NCAA Semifinals.
LSU started the meet on vault. They were led by Kaliya Lincoln and Kailin Chio who both scored a 9.9625. If no one in Session II scored higher than Lincoln and Chio, the duo will shared the NCAA vault championship. Chio won that individual title as a freshman in 2025.
The Tigers led the session after that first rotation with a vault score of 49.475.
They then moved over to the uneven bars where Konnor McClain led that rotation. The last time McClain competed on bars, she suffered a fall and did not return to competition in the Regional Final about two weeks prior.
The junior scored a 9.9125 in the anchor spot for LSU's highest score in the rotation. The Tigers fell to second place at the halfway point of the meet. They trailed Florida by a little more than two-tenths of a point.
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