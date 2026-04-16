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LSU gymnastics sits in second place halfway through NCAA Semifinal

34 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 4:40 PM April 16, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

FORT WORTH, Tx. - LSU gymnastics keeps their eyes on a championship alive as they try to survive and advance in Session I of the NCAA Semifinals. 

LSU started the meet on vault. They were led by Kaliya Lincoln and Kailin Chio who both scored a 9.9625. If no one in Session II scored higher than Lincoln and Chio, the duo will shared the NCAA vault championship. Chio won that individual title as a freshman in 2025.

The Tigers led the session after that first rotation with a vault score of 49.475.

They then moved over to the uneven bars where Konnor McClain led that rotation. The last time McClain competed on bars, she suffered a fall and did not return to competition in the Regional Final about two weeks prior. 

The junior scored a 9.9125 in the anchor spot for LSU's highest score in the rotation. The Tigers fell to second place at the halfway point of the meet. They trailed Florida by a little more than two-tenths of a point. 

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