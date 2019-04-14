LSU drops first-ever series to Missouri

COLUMBIA - It was a long flight home for the Bayou Bengals after dropping their first-ever series to Missouri on Sunday. LSU starter Eric Walker was hammered for eight hits and six run across only four innings in the Tigers 11-5 loss.

On the flip side Missouri starter Art Joven improved to (3-0) after allowing two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings. The southpaw walked three and struckout six.

The long ball hurt the Tigers on Sunday. With the wind blowing out, Mizzou crushed a couple of homers to put it out of reach. In the second inning first baseman Tony Ortiz ripped a three-run blast to right. Then in the eight Misner capped off the series with a mammoth two-run shot to right field.

Overall it was a rough weekend for Tiger pitching, LSU gave up 27 runs over the three games series. On top of that injuries have begun to stack up. Zach Watson strained a muscle in his groin. On Saturday, Chris Reid pulled his hamstring and on Friday, Zack Hess only threw eight total pitcher after re-aggrevating a pervious groin injury suffered before the season.

The Tigers will return to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, Louisiana. The game will be televised by Cox Sports Television.