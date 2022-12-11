66°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari declares for NFL Draft
Saturday's rumor is now Sunday's reality: LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari announced that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
After receiving the No. 18 before the season, the Marietta, Georgia native had arguably one of his best in the purple and gold. Registering a career high in total tackles and solo tackles, he ended his career with 16.5 sacks.
Trending News
He is projected to be an early round pick, potentially sneaking into the first round.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fourteen graduates turn lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Family of fallen sheriff's deputy partners with law enforcement, gifting hundreds of...