LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is staying on the Lane Train with LSU, Kiffin confirms
BATON ROUGE - After speculation of him leaving for the Tulane job, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is staying on Lane Kiffin's staff, the head coach confirmed.
Matt Zenitz with CBS Sports reported Baker was passing on multiple head coaching positions to stay. Kiffin responded, confirming that he couldn't go to College GameDay in Atlanta due to Baker being retained.
Sorry couldn’t make it to Atlanta, but so excited that I stayed to finish this all up!! @CoachBlakeBaker is going nowhere !!!! ??— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 6, 2025
What a really long amazing Friday for @LSUfootball #ItsDifferent https://t.co/Z84PhdeGVz
Despite their underwhelming record with national championship aspirations, Baker's defense was a bright spot for the 2025 Tigers. Baker was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award as one of the top assistant coaches in the country.
