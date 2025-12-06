47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is staying on the Lane Train with LSU, Kiffin confirms

1 hour 32 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, December 05 2025 Dec 5, 2025 December 05, 2025 10:39 PM December 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - After speculation of him leaving for the Tulane job, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is staying on Lane Kiffin's staff, the head coach confirmed.

Matt Zenitz with CBS Sports reported Baker was passing on multiple head coaching positions to stay. Kiffin responded, confirming that he couldn't go to College GameDay in Atlanta due to Baker being retained.

Trending News

Despite their underwhelming record with national championship aspirations, Baker's defense was a bright spot for the 2025 Tigers. Baker was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award as one of the top assistant coaches in the country.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days