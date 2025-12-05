Latest Weather Blog
Lane Kiffin cancels appearance on GameDay, says he's 'finishing some things out' with players, coach
BATON ROUGE - After being scheduled to appear on College GameDay this Saturday for the SEC Championship game, Lane Kiffin reversed course and canceled his appearance.
On Twitter/X Friday night, Kiffin responded to a recruiting post about No. 1 overall recruit Lamar Brown, saying that he "had to stay in BR" because he's "still finishing things out with players and a coach."
Welp had to stay in BR and still finishing some things out with players and a coach!! ????— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 6, 2025
Won’t make it to Atlanta for @CollegeGameDay #WhatAGreatFriday https://t.co/I5H449u1gw
While Kiffin did not clarify what he meant, LSU is working to round out their defensive staff as defensive coordinator Blake Baker is weighing whether to stay with the Tigers or take the vacant Tulane head coaching job; FootballScoop reported that while Tulane feels confident Baker will be their next head coach, LSU feels confident in retaining him.
Kiffin also seeking to hire former Texas A&M interim head coach and Syracuse defensive line coach Elijah Williams for a defensive line coach position.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents awoken by trucks, vibrations in Addis
-
'It is a lot of money': Cedarcrest Baptist's Breakfast with Santa signs...
-
Louisiana State Police celebrates the graduation of Cadet Class 107
-
Baton Rouge woman arrested for allegedly abandoning two young children at a...
-
Glen Oaks High School's new Theatrical Arts Department puts on inaugural production...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday