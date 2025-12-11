LSU cornerback, long snapper named to SEC All-Freshman Team

BATON ROUGE — Two true-freshman LSU players were named to the SEC Coaches' Freshman All-SEC Team on Thursday.

Cornerback DJ Pickett and long snapper Silas Hall both earned freshman all-conference honors.

In 12 games this year, Pickett made 30 tackles, broke up two passes and pulled in three interceptions. In the 262 snaps he played, Pickett allowed just 15 catches for 188 yards, one first down and one touchdown.

Hall, a Baton Rouge native and Episcopal High School alumnus, played in all 12 games for the Tigers in 2025. He began the year as LSU's primary snapper for field goals and extra points, but moved to punt coverage snaps about halfway through the season.