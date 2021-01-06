LSU considering COVID vaccination requirement for the fall semester

BATON ROUGE - An LSU spokesperson says the school is considering the possibility of requiring that its students receive the coronavirus vaccine in the fall.



This comes after officials met Tuesday morning to discuss the spring semester's COVID-19 testing plan, a plan that will be similar to last year's but with a couple more options.



Though LSU already requires some vaccines, like a meningitis booster for incoming students, they haven’t yet decided if COVID will be one of them.



“I personally have no problem. I’ll get the vaccine.I have no problem with it,” said graduate student Zakary McDonald. “I guess it’s just up for the course of debate.”



Others aren’t as open to the idea.



“I feel like it’s not necessary. I don’t think its necessary. As long as we keep our masks on and stay six feet, we won’t get it,” student Damarcus Fleming said.



As it's still being discussed, it's not yet known whether the potential COVID vaccine requirement will be subject to the same religious and health objections that the other required shots are.



But one thing is for sure, it won’t be without controversy.



“You gotta imagine that people are going to push back on it. I won’t be one of those people,” said McDonald.

“People are going to be upset. It’s not necessary,” Fleming said.



As of now, college students will be one of the last groups in the population to receive the vaccine. If LSU decides to require it, it likely won’t be until the fall semester or later.