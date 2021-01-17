34°
LSU comes from behind to beat South Carolina 85-80

BATON ROUGE- After trailing by double digits, the LSU Tiger Basketball team overcame a turnovers and poor shooting to beat South Carolina in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday.

Cam Thomas finished with 25 points on 7-19 shooting.

Trendon Watford also added another 23 points in the win.

LSU improves to 10-3 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. Up next, LSU will host Alabama on Tuesday.

