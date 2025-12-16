LSU CB Mansoor Delane named first-team All American by FBS coaches

BATON ROUGE - LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was named a first-team All American by FBS head coaches, making it him named to three All-America teams thus far.

Delane was named a first-team All American by the AFCA All-America team, which originated in 1945, and is voted on by the FBS head coaches. Delane was also named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and on the Walter Camp All-American team.

In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn't allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction, according to LSU Athletics.

LSU Athletics also said this honor made Delane a consensus All-American, which requires a player to be named to at least three of five All-American teams. The last LSU player to be a consensus All-American was offensive tackle Will Campbell in 2024.

The Sporting News and FWAA are set to announce their All-America teams in the coming days.