LSU board votes to extend president's contract by three years
BATON ROUGE — LSU's governing board has approved a three-year contract extension for its president.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Friday afternoon to extend William F. Tate IV's contract for three years. Tate started at LSU three years ago next week, under a five-year deal.
Board member John Carmouche said before his vote that the pact didn't include any "punishment or penalty" for Tate if he didn't achieve the board's goals, but that he was satisfied the board could end Tate's tenure if it so desired.
In brief remarks after the vote, Tate thanked the panel for the extension.
Tate's initial deal included a $725,000 annual salary, and the pact approved Friday pushed the base to $750,000.
