LSU board unanimously approves new contract for Coach Jay Johnson

BATON ROUGE - LSU approved a new contract for Jay Johnson that will make him one of the highest paid baseball coaches in the country.

The Advocate reports the new deal will pay Johnson $12.55 million over the course of seven years, extending it through 2030.

Johnson led the Tigers to a national title in 2023, and two of the team's stars — Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews — were picked first and second overall in the MLB Draft.

The contract was passed unanimously Friday by LSU's Board of Supervisors.