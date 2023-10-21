59°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU board unanimously approves new contract for Coach Jay Johnson
BATON ROUGE - LSU approved a new contract for Jay Johnson that will make him one of the highest paid baseball coaches in the country.
The Advocate reports the new deal will pay Johnson $12.55 million over the course of seven years, extending it through 2030.
Johnson led the Tigers to a national title in 2023, and two of the team's stars — Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews — were picked first and second overall in the MLB Draft.
Trending News
The contract was passed unanimously Friday by LSU's Board of Supervisors.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police and EMS responded to a crash along Government Street downtown
-
Police swarm downtown after reported shooting
-
New development in Prairieville brings concerns about flooding and traffic
-
Teen to be prosecuted as an adult in 11-year-old boy's killing after...
-
Proposed Interstate 14 would run through central Louisiana, connect Texas with Georgia