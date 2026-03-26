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LSU board unanimously approves new contract for Coach Jay Johnson

2 years 5 months 5 days ago Friday, October 20 2023 Oct 20, 2023 October 20, 2023 12:30 PM October 20, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU approved a new contract for Jay Johnson that will make him one of the highest paid baseball coaches in the country. 

The Advocate reports the new deal will pay Johnson $12.55 million over the course of seven years, extending it through 2030.

Johnson led the Tigers to a national title in 2023, and two of the team's stars — Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews — were picked first and second overall in the MLB Draft. 

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The contract was passed unanimously Friday by LSU's Board of Supervisors.

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