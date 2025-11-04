LSU Board of Supervisors to name new university president at Tuesday morning meeting

BATON ROUGE — LSU's Board of Supervisors is set to decide on who the new university president will be during a meeting Tuesday morning.

The university presidency has been narrowed down to three candidates: former University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, University of Alabama Executive Vice President and Provost James T. Dalton and McNeese State University President Wade Rousse.

Interim President Matt Lee has been the university's figurehead since the departure of William F. Tate IV over the summer. Tate has since taken a job at Rutgers University.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. to decide the next president. A news conference will be held 90 minutes after the decision is made at the LSU Foundation building.

WBRZ will stream both events.

The new president is expected to play a role in the selection of a new football coach and athletic director in the aftermath of Brian Kelly and Scott Woodward leaving the university.