LSU Board of Supervisors revises campus free speech policy, limit professors' freedom
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a revised free speech and expression policy Friday that adds limitations on what professors can say in class.
At the meeting, officials said the policy needed to change to comply with a state law, which Gov. Jeff Landry had followed with an executive order asking for a policy change.
Landry also had complained in a social media post that conservative voices were being "silenced" on campuses.
Landry has been active in pushing for the punishment of at least two law school professors who said things he believed were inappropriate.
Nick Bryner criticized students who voted for President Donald Trump after Trump was re-elected in November. Landry asked that Bryner be punished.
In January, Ken Levy blasted Landry for his efforts to have Bryner punished.
"F*** the governor," Levy was recorded telling his students, in apparent violation of his policy prohibiting students from recording his lectures.
Levy was removed from the classroom, although the tenured professor is still employed and still being paid. He has sued the university over the removal.
The free speech policy passed Friday by the Board of Supervisors revises one issued in 2018. The revision adds a section on free speech in classroom settings.
It says classrooms and academic settings "are not traditional public forums for free speech and First Amendment protected expressive activities under this policy."
"Under Louisiana law," the policy continues, "a professor or instructor is prohibited from imposing the professor's or instructor's political views on students." It doesn't define what constitutes imposing one's views.
The section also forbids teachers from requiring that students participate in political protests or other political activities.
