LSU beats UAB 41-10

The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night.

LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah Cain has stepped into the lead rushing role with three touchdowns.

Leading team back Josh Williams did not suit up for the game for reason's unknown, and ESPN reported that Armoni Goodwin is done for the season with an injury. An early fumble from John Emery has put Cain front and center for most of the touches and he has not disappointed as he's been able to plow through in short-yard situations for the scores.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has over one hundred yards rushing and touchdown on the night as well.

LSU led 14-7 after one quarter of play thanks in part to an impressive start on offense from Jayden Daniels and Tiger running back John Emery.

LSU scored on both of their opening possessions using both the run and pass effectively to move the ball down the field.

The LSU defense and special teams however has been as ugly as the weather as a 66-yard kickoff return helped set the Blazers up for their first touchdown of the night.

UAB followed that with a 63 yard drive that ate up more than six minutes of clock and resulted in a 29 yard field goal to make it a 14-10 ballgame at the start of the second quarter.

Daniels quickly put the Tigers inside the red zone with a 28-yard rush to the UAB 14. Daniels then found Mason Taylor for a 13-yard connection to the UAB 1, where Cain punched it in for a touchdown on the next play, giving LSU a 28-10 lead with 40 seconds to go before the break.

Daniels picked up 15 yards with his legs to the UAB 27 with an added 15 yards after a late hit out of bounds penalty was enforced at the end of the run. From the UAB 2, Daniels kept it himself for a two yard rushing score, extending the lead to 34-10 for the Tigers at 6:50.

On 4th-and-9 from the LSU 24, Hopkins’ pass to Rudolph fell incomplete for a turnover on downs. However, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Emery fumbled and UAB recovered at their own 28.

On 3rd-and-goal from the 5, Daniels found Brian Thomas for a touchdown connection, making it 41-10 LSU with 9:46 to go.