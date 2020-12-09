LSU's men's basketball team cancels Saturday's game against South Florida due to contact tracing concerns

LSU's men's basketball team has cancelled its Saturday, Dec. 12 game against South Florida in Atlanta due to contact tracing issues.

Despite the cancellation, the team is not totally suspending its schedule.

LSU Basketball issued the following statement regarding the game cancellation, Wednesday (Dec. 9): "The game will not be played because of contact tracing issues. The team is still conducting basketball activities with the exception of the days off normally scheduled this week because of final exams.

The logistics of the contact tracing causes the cancelation of the contest on Saturday in Atlanta and hopefully a possible replacement game can be scheduled before league play begins on the 29th."

Jeff Goodman of the multi-platform sports network, Stadium, initially broke the news regarding the cancelled game.

Goodman tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the news was verified by a source.

LSU men’s basketball has paused and will not play South Florida Saturday in Atlanta, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 9, 2020

The Tigers next home game is slated to take place December 16, against New Orleans.