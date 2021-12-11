LSU basketball improves to 9-0 after beating Georgia Tech 69-53

During LSU's 10 game break, Will Wade worked on his team about not turning the ball over and looking for better shots. But in the first half it didn't look like much changed as LSU shot 30 percent from the field and had 12 turnovers.

But in the second half it was a different story as LSU outscored Georgia Tech 39-19 in the period, lead by Tari Eason's 23 points.

Defensive, the Tigers had their worst half of the year in the first allowing Georgia Tech to shoot 54 percent from the field. Then had one of their best half's in the second.

The Tigers improve to 9-0 after the 69-53 victory and are the only undefeated team left in the SEC.

LSU will be back in the PMAC on Tuesday to face Northwestern State.