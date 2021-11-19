LSU Basketball improves to 4-0 after 85-46 win over McNeese

LSU Hoops gets their 4th straight win to start the season, as they beat McNeese 85-46. The Tigers had another good defensive performance holding the Cowboys to only 29 percent shooting including 4-27 from the 3 point line. LSU also had 17 steals which led to 33 points.

Sophomore Tari Eason had his best game as a Tiger, the Cincinnati transfer posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Darius Days also had a double-double, his first of the season. LSU's bench showed up in a major way, having 48 points.

“It took five minutes of watching film on him to know how good he was. I was stunned by how talented he is and now everyone else is beginning to see his talent. He’s had three double-doubles in four games. He’s just a work horse. He’s a diligent worker,” LSU Head Coach Will Wade on Tari Eason.

One thing that LSU has to continue to work on is starting games faster. Will Wade made it a point of emphasis to call out his team during Wednesday press conference saying they were changing the teams warm ups and breakfast. But yet again LSU came out sluggish and picked it up as the game went on.

“We got up 10-2. There was a lull on offense. It was our offense more than our defense, turning the ball over. Did it bother me? Yes, everything bothers me,” Will Wade on LSU's start.

LSU will be back at the PMAC on Monday to face Belmont. The Bruins are 2-1 on the season, and won 26 games last season.