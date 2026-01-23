LSU basketball game against Arkansas rescheduled for early tipoff due to winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU's men's basketball game against Arkansas, initially scheduled for Saturday night, has been rescheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., according to the Southeastern Conference.

The time was changed due to an incoming winter storm expected to affect several southern states, including Arkansas.

The game, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will be televised on the SEC Network at 4 p.m.

The Tigers lost to Florida 79-61 in its previous game. Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 93-68.