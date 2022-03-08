Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball brings home end of season honors, Eason SEC 6th Man
LSU men's basketball brought home a handful of SEC postseason honors from the leagues 14 coaches highlighted by the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year for sophomore forward Tari Eason.
Eason was also named First Team All-SEC, while senior forward Darius Days earned Second Team All-SEC honors and freshman guard Brandon Murray was on the league’s All-Freshman team.
LSU will start play in the SEC Tournament in Tampa on Thursday afternoon against the winner of Wednesday night’s first-round game between Missouri and Ole Miss.
More from the school release can be seen below:
Eason, who transferred to LSU from Cincinnati after his freshman season, started four games (all during the time Xavier Pinson was hurt and LSU was having to use different lineups) but he was at his best when he could come off the bench and provide and energy and scoring punch that LSU needed.
Eason averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds with 2.0 steals per game. Eason is sixth in the league in scoring and eighth in rebounds. He has made 26 treys and is shooting 78.7 percent from the line. He averaged 17.33 points in the SEC games, making 50 percent of his field goals.
Days has won 88 games so far in his four years at LSU and his 23 career double doubles ranks third among active players. He scored in double figures in each of the last 11 games since his return from a minor ankle injury that kept him out of the Texas A&M game in late January. In the last three games, he has scored 53 points with 18 rebounds, six steals and has made 19-of-32 field goals, including 8-of-14 from the arc.
Days is 12th in career rebounds at LSU with 801 and 31st in scoring with 1,261 points. He is presently fifth all-time at LSU with 182 three-point makes. This season he has averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Murray earned all-freshman honors after averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He averaged 11.0 points in league play.
The freshman from Baltimore had a season best 21 points against Texas A&M (1/26) as one of his 15 double figure scoring games. He had 17 points with two assists and three steals in the season finale versus Alabama (3/6), hitting 7-of-14 field goal attempts with two treys.
SEC MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn
First Team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
