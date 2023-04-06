72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball to play double-header on Friday against South Carolina

1 hour 41 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, April 06 2023 Apr 6, 2023 April 06, 2023 5:58 PM April 06, 2023 in Sports
Source: LSU Sports Information
By: Michael Cauble

OLUMBIA, S.C. – LSU baseball will play a double-header against South Carolina on Friday due to the forecast of severe weather in Columbia this weekend.

The top-ten match up between LSU and South Carolina will start Game 2 at 11 a.m. on Friday and game 3 of their SEC series shortly after the conclusion of action on Friday evening at Founders Park.

There will be one hour in between games of Friday’s doubleheader, which will complete the series between the teams.

Trending News

All games of the LSU-South Carolina series will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and the games will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days