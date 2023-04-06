LSU baseball to play double-header on Friday against South Carolina

OLUMBIA, S.C. – LSU baseball will play a double-header against South Carolina on Friday due to the forecast of severe weather in Columbia this weekend.

The top-ten match up between LSU and South Carolina will start Game 2 at 11 a.m. on Friday and game 3 of their SEC series shortly after the conclusion of action on Friday evening at Founders Park.

There will be one hour in between games of Friday’s doubleheader, which will complete the series between the teams.

All games of the LSU-South Carolina series will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and the games will be streamed on SEC Network+.