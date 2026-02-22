50°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball sweeps Jax College Baseball Classic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No. 2 LSU baseball shuts out UCF to sweep the Jax College Baseball Classic. The Tigers run-ruled the Knights 11-0 in seven innings.
LSU sophomore and Baton Rouge native William Schmidt got the start on the mound. Schmidt only allowed three hits, one walk and no runs while striking out seven batters in five innings of work.
Jake Brown and Derek Curiel each had 3 RBI for LSU, and Cade Arrambide hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that lit an offensive spark that led to the eventual run-rule.
LSU improves to 8-0 on the season, their best start under head coach Jay Johnson.
Trending News
The Tigers are back home on Tuesday hosting McNeese at 6:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
27th Annual Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolls...
-
Red flag warning issued for several parishes and counties due to low...
-
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that killed a Baker High School...
-
VIDEO: Driver captures footage of trees along I-12 engulfed in flames, smoke...
-
Baton Rouge Police Department identifies 1-year-old who was killed after being run...
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge schools sweep Indoor championships
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game