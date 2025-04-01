LSU baseball suits up for Tuesday night matchup against Louisiana Tech

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team opens up its April slate of games with an in-state matchup against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers are 26-3 on the season with a 7-2 mark in SEC play after sweeping the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their three-game series over the weekend.

LSU is No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in batting average with a .338 mark. The Tigers also lead the league in hits and doubles with 324 and 71, respectively.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 17-11 this season with a 4-2 record in Conference USA. The Bulldogs most recently won their weekend series 2-1 against Kennesaw State in Ruston.

The Tigers lead Louisiana Tech 46-20 in the all-time series, including victories in 16 of their last 18 meetings.

First pitch between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium and will air on SEC Network+.