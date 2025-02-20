LSU baseball star stepping up to the plate for a good cause

Courtesy: Jared Jones on X

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's Jared Jones is helping make wishes come true this season. The star first baseman announced on social media that he is partnering with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to help children battling critical illnesses.

Jones is pledging to donate to the cause for every Tiger home run this season.

Tiger fans! Help me make wishes come true this year! Any donations would be greatly appreciate. Thank you and God bless! pic.twitter.com/80FzJamJi2 — Jared Jones (@bearjones_3) February 20, 2025

You can join Jones in his mission by making a pledge or one-time donation here.