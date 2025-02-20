40°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball star stepping up to the plate for a good cause
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's Jared Jones is helping make wishes come true this season. The star first baseman announced on social media that he is partnering with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to help children battling critical illnesses.
Jones is pledging to donate to the cause for every Tiger home run this season.
Tiger fans! Help me make wishes come true this year! Any donations would be greatly appreciate. Thank you and God bless! pic.twitter.com/80FzJamJi2— Jared Jones (@bearjones_3) February 20, 2025
Trending News
You can join Jones in his mission by making a pledge or one-time donation here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
River Center transforms into massive bowling alley for national championships
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control holds meeting on tax...
-
Residential fire on Plantation Avenue in Denham Springs
-
St. Vincent de Paul extending shelter hours to get people off the...
-
2une In Previews: The Krewe of Diversion
Sports Video
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...
-
LSU softball's pitching depth playing a big role this season
-
LSU men's basketball wins second straight