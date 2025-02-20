LSU baseball star stepping up to the plate for a good cause

40°
2 hours 1 minute 35 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann
Courtesy: Jared Jones on X

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's Jared Jones is helping make wishes come true this season. The star first baseman announced on social media that he is partnering with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to help children battling critical illnesses.

Jones is pledging to donate to the cause for every Tiger home run this season.

You can join Jones in his mission by making a pledge or one-time donation here. 

