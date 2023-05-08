Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball slips out of No. 1 spot after dropping series to Auburn
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers slid from the top spot in the college baseball rankings, ending their season-long reign at No. 1, after dropping their first SEC series of the season against Auburn.
LSU fell to No. 2 after dropping back-to-back games over the weekend, closing out the series with a 12-2 loss. The Tigers are now 37-10 overall and 16-7 in conference play.
Wake Forest moved up to take the top spot.
See the full rankings below.
1. Wake Forest
2. LSU
3. Arkansas
4. Stanford
5. Vanderbilt
6. South Carolina
7. Florida
8. Coastal Carolina
9. Connecticut
10. Duke
11. Miami
12. West Virginia
13. Campbell
14. East Carolina
15. Oregon State
16. Clemson
17. Kentucky
18. Dallas Baptist
19. Maryland
20. Boston College
21. Virginia
22. UTSA
23. Tennessee
24. Oregon
25. Southern Miss
