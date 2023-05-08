LSU baseball slips out of No. 1 spot after dropping series to Auburn

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers slid from the top spot in the college baseball rankings, ending their season-long reign at No. 1, after dropping their first SEC series of the season against Auburn.

LSU fell to No. 2 after dropping back-to-back games over the weekend, closing out the series with a 12-2 loss. The Tigers are now 37-10 overall and 16-7 in conference play.

Wake Forest moved up to take the top spot.

See the full rankings below.

1. Wake Forest

2. LSU

3. Arkansas

4. Stanford

5. Vanderbilt

6. South Carolina

7. Florida

8. Coastal Carolina

9. Connecticut

10. Duke

11. Miami

12. West Virginia

13. Campbell

14. East Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Clemson

17. Kentucky

18. Dallas Baptist

19. Maryland

20. Boston College

21. Virginia

22. UTSA

23. Tennessee

24. Oregon

25. Southern Miss