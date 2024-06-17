LSU Baseball signee withdraws from MLB Draft to play for LSU in 2025

Courtesy: @derekcuriel4

BATON ROUGE - Jay Johnson and company have received their first incoming freshman for the 2025 team as Derek Curiel announces that he is withdrawing his name from the 2024 MLB Draft to attend LSU and play for the Tigers.

Curiel, an outfielder from West Covina, California, is the No. 10 player in the nation for the 2024 class according to Perfect Game.

He was expected to be the 103rd pick of the MLB Draft in July, but now he has withdrawn his name and will attend LSU per his social media.

In a social media statement, Curiel says, "I will be enrolling early this summer at LSU. Can't wait to get to work. See you soon Baton Rouge!!! Geaux Tigers."

Curiel is one of many incoming LSU freshmen with draft potential and more are expected to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

LSU has the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation for 2024 according to Perfect Game.