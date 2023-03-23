81°
LSU baseball series opener against Arkansas moved up on Friday due to weather
BATON ROUGE – Game 1 of the LSU-Arkansas baseball series will start at 12 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area on Friday afternoon/evening.
Television coverage for Friday’s game is to be determined and will be announced once a decision is made. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
LSU officials will continue to monitor weather patterns in order to determine if any adjustments to the starting times of Saturday’s Game 2 and Sunday’s Game 3 are necessary.
