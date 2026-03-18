LSU baseball scores seven in win over Grambling

BATON ROUGE - It started off rather "boring" for Jay Johnson's team. Grambling held LS baseball to three runs through seven innings that were scored via RBI groundout, sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

Then Omar Serna Jr. started off a four-run eighth inning with his second home run of the season. Chris Stanfield chipped in two more on a single.

LSU won 7-1, giving the Tigers back-to-back wins for the first time since the end of Feb. 28- March 1.

The Tigers return to the grind of SEC play on Thursday for a series against No. 7 Oklahoma.