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LSU baseball scores seven in win over Grambling

2 hours 8 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 9:55 PM March 17, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - It started off rather "boring" for Jay Johnson's team. Grambling held LS baseball to three runs through seven innings that were scored via RBI groundout, sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

Then Omar Serna Jr. started off a four-run eighth inning with his second home run of the season. Chris Stanfield chipped in two more on a single.

LSU won 7-1, giving the Tigers back-to-back wins for the first time since the end of Feb. 28- March 1.

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The Tigers return to the grind of SEC play on Thursday for a series against No. 7 Oklahoma.

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