LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early in the season

BATON ROUGE - It's only been four games, but LSU has seemed unstoppable. The pitching was dominant, but the Tiger bats have been hot scoring 45 runs in four games.

However, it's not just the starters who are making their name known. LSU has been able to switch up line ups and put guys in mid game and allow them to execute at the plate.

The Tigers have a .362 team batting average so far with 18 players having at least one plate appearance.

With those at bats, LSU has 47 hits, seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and a .562 slugging percentage.

There is still more than 50 games left to play in the regular season and things can go either way, but head coach Jay Johnson has confidence in his team that he can trust any of his players to put their best foot forward in each opportunity.

LSU's game against Nicholls on Wednesday was canceled due to cold weather. The programs swapped home games with LSU hosting the Colonels on Monday, Feb. 24, and Nicholls will host the Tigers on Apr. 8.

The Tigers' next game will be Friday when they host Omaha for a three-game series.