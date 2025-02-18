LSU baseball rolls past Southern in mid-week affair

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team continued it's early season domination as they run-ruled visiting Southern to the tune of 13-1 on Tuesday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium.

A big eight-run fourth inning put the game on ice for the Tigers who belted out fourteen hits in the game while LSU pitching only allowed two hits from the visiting Jaguars.

Starting LSU pitcher Conner Ware took home the win with three innings pitched allowing no runs on no hits while walking one and striking out two.

Southern starting pitcher Genesis Prosper was charged with the loss after allowing eight hits and three runs, two of them earned in three innings of work.

The Tigers were led at the plate by freshman Derek Curiel who finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBI.

Designated hitter Ethan Frey finished 3 for 4 with three RBI and a run scored as he hit his first home run of the season.

LSU is set to face Nicholls on Wednesday night however cold weather conditions may play a factor in deciding game time.