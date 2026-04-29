LSU baseball rides big fifth inning to 12-4 win over Southeastern

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team survived a rough start to their mid-week game against Southeastern to rally for a convincing 12-4 win over the Lions on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Tiger centerfielder Derek Curiel led LSU at the plate with a 3 for 4 night and three runs scored while relief pitcher Zac Cowan fired 4 innings of two-hit ball allowing no runs while striking out seven Lion hitters.

LSU fell behind 1-0 in the first but rallied to score two in the bottom of the frame and three more in the second inning after falling behind 4-2.

All but two Tiger starters recorded hits in the game as LSU finished with twelve base hits in the game while committing zero errors.

Danny Lackenmayer got the win after coming in the first inning to relieve Reagan Ricken who could not record an out as the starter. Following Lackenmayer four more relievers were able to keep the Lions off the scoreboard hilited by Cowan's performance.

LSU will host South Carolina at the Box with game one of the series schedule for Friday evening, however weather could impact the start time of the game.