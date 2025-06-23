77°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge after winning 8th National Championship
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team returned to Baton Rouge with a trophy in hand on Monday.
Tiger slugger Jared Jones held the National Championship trophy as LSU exited their charter flight from Omaha to Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.
The team then took a police escort to Alex Box Stadium where LSU fans waited to cheer on the Tigers.
Trending News
LSU will have the official National Championship celebration on Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Video shows Pointe Coupee Parish deputy asleep behind the wheel
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE EXCLUSIVE: Couple gets redo reception after caterer allegedly...
-
Community rallies behind injured BRPD motorcycle officer; benefit concert being held at...
-
WATCH- INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Video shows Pointe Coupee Parish deputy asleep behind the...
-
Pennington researchers targeting childhood obesity as part of larger effort to improve...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration