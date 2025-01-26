LSU baseball returns three starting infielders, but could mix up positions

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team finished its second preseason scrimmage on Saturday and got another look at what its infield might look like ahead of the 2025 season.

The Tigers return three starters in the infield. First baseman Jared Jones is back, along with last year's shortstop Michael Braswell and last year's second baseman Steven Milam.

This spring though, Braswell and Milam could play different positions. Both players split time at third base and shortstop during Saturday's scrimmage.

Johnson does believe the sophomore Milam is LSU's best infielder.

"The plan, as is, is to probably split the time between the two spots and then figure it out," said Johnson. "I think he is a great defensive player, and I think if you played him at shortstop, third base, or obviously, second base, he would do a great job. I've gone on record in saying I think he's probably the best defensive infielder that we have, and, you know, he may see us roll him over to the right side of the bag when certain hitters are up, like we did with Jordan Thompson in 2023. I think of it like basketball a little bit, like, doesn't the best defender guard the guy that scores all the time? So in baseball, why wouldn't you put one of your better guys where they're gonna hit it the most? So little outside the box, maybe, but that's where my head's at right now."

Utah Valley transfer Daniel Dickinson saw time at second base during Saturday's scrimmage. LSU opens the 2025 season on February 14 at Alex Box Stadium against Purdue Fort Wayne