LSU baseball ranks No. 2 in preseason poll; Tigers playing 19 games against Top 25 opponents

Photo: LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball is ranked No. 2 in the nation ahead of the season's February start, a Perfect Game USA preseason poll said Monday.

Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Clemson, Duke and Oregon State to round out the Top 10. Other SEC teams appearing in the Perfect Game Top 25 are No. 11 Florida, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Oklahoma and No. 22 Auburn.

LSU's schedule has 19 games during the regular season against teams ranked in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, including a February 26 matchup with No. 17 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

LSU opens the 2025 season at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium.