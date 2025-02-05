81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU baseball predicted to place fourth overall as four players receive Preseason All-SEC recognition

2 hours 32 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 February 05, 2025 10:34 AM February 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jase Stafford

BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball is predicted to finish fourth in the SEC, a poll of the league's head coaches released Wednesday predicts.

Texas A&M is the favorite to win the SEC regular-season title this year. The Aggies lead the way with 10 votes in the coaches preseason poll., with Arkansas receiving three votes and Tennessee, LSU and Florida each receiving one.

Four LSU baseball players also received the Preseason All-SEC distinction in a vote of the league's 16 head coaches.

LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, and junior right-handed pitched Gavin Guidry received First-Team Preseason All-SEC recognition.

Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson was voted to the second team.

LSU's season starts on Feb. 14 in Alex Box Stadium with a weekend series against Purdue Fort Wayne.

